Copernicus launches reanalysis tool to monitor Arctic at greater resolution

A new tool for monitoring the evolution of weather extremes and climatic trends for parts of the Arctic has demonstrated how the region is quickly becoming warmer and wetter.

Launched by the European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts’ (ECMWF) Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the Copernicus Arctic Regional Reanalysis (CARRA) tool observed major changes in Arctic precipitation (particularly over ocean regions), air temperature and sea-ice coverage during the last three decades.

According to CARRA, the increase in precipitation is caused not only by higher air temperatures but also by increases in humidity. Warming, changes in precipitation patterns and melting of sea ice affect each other. This could have an impact on trends in other regions, the increase of temperatures globally and changes in circulation patterns.

The CARRA data set was produced by a consortium contracted by C3S and led by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute. Partners are the meteorological services of Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Finland and France, and the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.

CARRA applies a wide range of observations from in-situ and satellite sensors. These observations are combined with the C3S ERA5 global reanalysis data set and an advanced weather model tailored for CARRA at very fine resolution. CARRA has a horizontal resolution of 2.5km, while ERA5 has a resolution of 31km.

The CARRA data set is now updated monthly, providing new data with three or fewer months’ latency. As of today, the data set is complete from September 1990 to December 2022.

Data access to more than 70 variables is free through the C3S Climate Data Store (CDS). The CARRA data is currently focused on two domains along the European sector of the Arctic: CARRA-West (covering Greenland, Iceland and eastern Arctic Canada) and CARRA-East (covering Svalbard, the Russian High Arctic Islands and northern Norway, Sweden and Finland).

The precision offered by the data produced by CARRA adds detail to other data sets that encompass the Arctic. Carlo Buontempo, C3S director, said, “This new Arctic Regional Reanalysis data set makes it possible to study the climate change processes in the Arctic in unprecedented detail. It confirms that the Arctic in general is warming at least twice as much as the global average and quite a bit more over ocean areas. The precipitation is increasing overall, with a shift toward rain at the expense of snow.”