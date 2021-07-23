ECMWF and European Commission renew contract for Copernicus services

ECMWF has signed an agreement with the European Commission to continue implementing the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) for the next seven years.

The next phase of these two Copernicus services will build on the success of the first, which began in 2014.

The services are part of the EU’s Copernicus Earth observation program, which draws data from satellite and in-situ (land, air and sea) stations to monitor the planet and its environment through six thematic streams.

In addition to C3S and CAMS, these include the Copernicus Marine Environment Monitoring Service, the Copernicus Land Monitoring Service, the Copernicus Security Service, and the Copernicus Emergency Management Service.

The signing will allow ECMWF Copernicus services to continue with their critical work in supporting Europe’s climate change mitigation and adaptation policies across all relevant sectors from agriculture to energy.

ECMWF director-general Florence Rabier said, “We are proud to be a key player in the EU’s vision for a sustainable future. The signing of the new Contribution Agreement allows us to continue implementing the Copernicus Climate Change and Atmosphere Monitoring Services for the next seven years.

“The agreement is a testament to the visionary ambition displayed by the European Commission, the expertise of ECMWF and its facilities, and the talent and dedication of all our staff. It also means the continuation of the hugely successful partnership between ECMWF and the EC. We are looking forward with excitement to Copernicus 2.0 and the next seven years,” he added.

Director of ECMWF Copernicus Services Jean-Noël Thépaut added, “The Copernicus program has achieved an incredible amount in the last seven years. As a service whose role is to monitor and inform through trustworthy data that is free to use, we have been able to support the European Union’s climate change mitigation and adaptation policies across all relevant economic sectors. This includes our planned CO2 Monitoring and Verification Support capacity and offering opportunities for further downstream uptake of data from SMEs exploring innovative ways to support the green transition.”