Summer 2022 Europe’s hottest on record, finds Copernicus

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), has reported that average temperature over Europe in 2022 was the highest on record for both August and summer (June-August) by substantial margins of 0.8°C over 2018 for August and 0.4°C over 2021 for summer.

C3S routinely publishes monthly climate bulletins reporting on the changes observed in global surface air temperature, sea ice cover and hydrological variables. All the reported findings are based on computer-generated analyses using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

Globally, the average August 2022 temperature was 0.3°C higher than the 1991-2020 average for the month, making it the joint third warmest August on record. It was similar to the values for August 2017 and 2021 and within about 0.1°C of the higher values reached in August 2016 and 2019.

European temperatures were most above average in the east of the continent in August, but were still well above average in the southwest, where they had been high also in June and July. Heatwaves were prevalent in this part of Europe and over central and eastern China for all three summer months. North America also experienced one of its warmest summers.

Freja Vamborg, senior scientist for C3S, said, “An intense series of heatwaves across Europe paired with unusually dry conditions, have led to a summer of extremes with records in terms of temperature, drought and fire activity in many parts of Europe, affecting society and nature in various ways. The Copernicus Climate Change Service data shows that we’ve not only had record August temperatures for Europe but also for summer, with the previous summer record only being one year old.”