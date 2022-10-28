Copernicus to stress critical role of Earth observation data at COP27

Representatives from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) will attend COP27, taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6-18, 2022, to champion the use of authoritative, high-quality Earth observation data to help mitigate and adapt to some of the world’s biggest environmental problems.

Operated by the ECMWF on behalf of the European Commission, C3S and CAMS provide accessible and ‘decision-ready’ information about key environmental indicators such as greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere (and soon human emissions with the upcoming C02 Monitoring and Verification Support Capacity), sea ice coverage, surface air temperature, precipitation, wind speed, sea level, pollutants concentration and solar radiation, among others.

This information improves understanding of climate trends and environmental challenges, enhancing countries’ adaptation and mitigation capabilities and enabling climate decision making across sectors and professions including energy, agriculture, health, water management and finance. Not only is Copernicus data based on state-of-the-art scientific models but it is also free and open to all.

The versatility and quality of the data provided by C3S and CAMS is evidenced by its contribution to the latest energy report from the WMO; the latest IPCC report and its Interactive Atlas; the Union for the Mediterranean’s (UfM) sea-level app; the American Meteorological Society’s State of the Climate report; and the Arctic Basecamp’s Arctic Risk Platform.

On November 2, in partnership with the WMO, Copernicus will launch its State of the Climate in Europe report, which focuses on extreme events in 2021.

C3S and CAMS representatives will attend COP27 in the Blue Zone in collaboration with partners including the Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS), European Environmental Agency (EEA), European Space Agency (ESA), Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Joint Research Centre (JRC), European Investment Bank (EIB), Mercator Ocean International, United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC), Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) and the WMO.