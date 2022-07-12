June 2022 third warmest on record, finds Copernicus

The globe just had the third warmest June on record, according to Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, with widespread episodes of extreme heat. Antarctic sea ice was the lowest on record for the month of June.

The monthly report by Copernicus/European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) is part of an international network of climate monitoring activities by the WMO community which underpin the WMO’s State of the Global Climate reports.

The monthly mean temperature for Europe was the second highest on record. Southern parts of the continent from the Iberian Peninsula across France and into Italy were the most affected. Daily maximum temperatures in Spain, France and Italy soared above 40°C and the extreme heat exacerbated the ongoing drought conditions in the Po River Basin.

Numerous June temperature records were broken across France and Spain, with Biarritz, France and San Sebastián, Spain being two prime examples.

The heat also extended across North Africa, where Tunisia equaled its monthly temperature record. In Banak in northern Norway, a daily maximum temperature of 32.5°C was recorded, which if confirmed, would be a new June record for the county in which it is situated.

Above-average temperatures were also found across Siberia and large parts of Asia, where heatwaves in central and northern China led to increased electricity demand. Temperatures of greater than 35°C were recorded for a record five days in a row in Tokyo, Japan. In North America, high temperatures occurred in Texas, with Houston having its hottest June on record; San Antonio also suffered from this extreme heat. The Middle East additionally saw above-average temperatures.

Drought

In June 2022, a large part of Europe experienced lower-than-average precipitation, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, much of the Iberian Peninsula and a large region stretching from the northern Balkans across eastern Europe and over north-western Russia. In the Po Valley in northern Italy, the continuing drought is affecting river transport, agriculture and energy management. Conversely, precipitation was higher than average over most of France, Iceland, regions of central Europe, western Russia, the southern Balkans and Turkey, according to the Copernicus Climate Bulletin for June.

Sea ice

Temperatures in June were much higher than average over large parts of Antarctica. The Antarctic sea ice extent reached 12,600,000km2 on average, 1,200,000km2 (9%) below the 1991-2020 average for June. This is the lowest extent for June in the 44-year satellite data record and is marginally lower than the value for June 2019 (the second lowest), according to the Copernicus report.

The monthly average Arctic sea ice extent in June 2022 reached 11,200,000km2, 300,000km2 (3%) below the 1991-2020 average for June. This value ranks 12th lowest for June in the satellite record, which started in 1979, and comes after a near-average extent in May 2022.