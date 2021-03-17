Meteorological Technology World Expo Conference for Aviation Meteorology – opens next week!

Next week will see the first-ever staging of the Meteorological Technology World Expo Conference for Aviation Meteorology (Wednesday, March 24, 2021) – a brand-new, free-to-attend, one-day online conference for aviation meteorologists, airline and airport operators and air navigation services searching for a global overview of the trends and technologies shaping aviation meteorology. Hear from experts at the WMO, EUMETNET, IATA, NOAA, SESAR and more.

Brought to you by the publisher of Meteorological Technology International magazine and the organizer of Meteorological Technology World Expo, this exclusive event takes place online March 24, on an engaging, simple-to-use platform, to allow participants to network, share content, host video meetings and discuss important industry developments.

Dedicated sessions will include: SESAR Joint Undertaking session; Airport Operations and Observations; The European Meteorological Network (EUMETNET) Support to Aviation Following Impacts of Covid-19; SWIM Deployment: Data and Simulation for Turbulence Mitigation; WMO Science for Aviation Applications; and Airport Operations and Observations continued.

Airport operators in particular shouldn’t miss the morning’s Airport Operations and Observations session, which will discuss the future of weather insights for airport operations, value-added camera-based observations, and ICAO GRF and TALPA compliance. We revisit airport operations in the afternoon, where we hear a business case at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s use of x-band Doppler radar for aviation weather detection; and listen to a discussion about lightning and severe weather alerting for airport operations.

As a specialized agency of the United Nations, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) plays a leading role in the development and implementation of new and improved meteorological services for aviation. At the virtual conference, the WMO will host an exclusive science session for aviation applications. This session features presentations and a panel discussion that, based on international examples of good practice, aims to promote a discussion on how the science to services value chain for aeronautical meteorology works and why the collaborations and partnerships that underpin this are so important.

The SESAR Joint Undertaking session opens with an overview of the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) program and its met-related activities. Hear about VigiAero and Data and Automation to support the ATM network. Participants will be able to discuss innovative solutions in aviation meteorology, and MET services for enhanced safety and sustainable aviation.

The European Meteorological Network (EUMETNET) session focuses on support to aviation following the impacts of Covid-19. Experts from EUMETNET will highlight its response to the impact of Covid-19 on its observing system, and its coordinated service to aviation. The impact of Covid-19 on EMADDC, and coronavirus’s impact on forecasting to aviation, will also be touched on.

With speakers drawn from across the industry, participants can look forward to an insight-packed agenda, including Brent King, head of flight operations efficiency at IATA, talking about revolutionizing turbulence mitigation with data; DLR’s Sigrun Matthes discussing MET services for enhanced safety and sustainable aviation; Christopher Peregrine, network manager – head of Operations Analysis Service at Eurocontrol, who is taking part in one of the many available panel discussions – Weather Impact Prediction for Air Traffic Flow and Capacity Management Services. These are just some of the 35+ expert presenters and panelists due to share their views in a week’s time.

