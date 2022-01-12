Copernicus Marine Service launches improved tools for wave and sea ice monitoring

The Copernicus Marine Service (CMEMS) has launched a significant update to its satellite products for wave and sea ice monitoring.

These products are vital for a wide range of sectors, including navigation, safety at sea and renewable energy, as they enable more accurate monitoring of ocean conditions.

The wave monitoring upgrade will see multi-year data from the China-France Oceanography Satellite’s (CFOSAT) Surface Waves Investigation and Monitoring (SWIM) instrument integrated into the portfolio.

At a regional level, this has resulted in an improved Black Sea Wave Analysis and Forecast model with higher spatial resolution, which helps users understand local physical elements that impact the Black Sea by better representing small-scale phenomena.

The update also improves data quality of satellite sea level products. Thanks to high-quality data products covering the period from 1993 to present, it now enables the evolution of the ocean over time to be studied more precisely, such as monitoring the impacts of climate change, and the resulting more frequent and severe climate events.

Sea ice monitoring

The new Copernicus Marine multi-year satellite products for monitoring sea ice are applied for Antarctic Ocean sea ice drift as well as Baltic Sea ice concentration, extent and classification.

Despite the lack of a clear trend, information on sea ice in the Antarctic is particularly important as large parts of the sea ice melts away each austral summer and reappears in winter. This makes it particularly vulnerable to changes in climate, as sea ice is influenced from above by surface air temperatures and winds, and from below by water temperatures and ocean currents. There is no landmass boundary in the Antarctic. This makes monitoring sea ice drift vital, as when it moves into warmer waters in the north, it is more likely to melt.

Laurence Crosnier, head of services, communications and marketing at Mercator Ocean International, the non-profit ocean monitoring organization responsible for implementing CMEMS, said, “With the new upgrades to our satellite products for wave and sea ice monitoring we are now able to collect more and higher quality data concerning the ocean system as well as sea ice. This is vital for more in-depth monitoring of the globe’s oceans and seas. Also, especially for the Antarctic sea ice, it is vital to monitor its trend, as it is subjected to large seasonal fluctuations. With our most recent updates we are therefore happy to be able to support a huge variety of users as well as policy stakeholders.”