Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»Vaisala launches AWS810 automatic weather station
Automated Weather Stations

Vaisala launches AWS810 automatic weather station

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
AWS810 automatic weather station - credit: Vaisala

Weather and environmental measurement specialist Vaisala has announced the launch of its new AWS810 automatic weather station.

Jarkko Sairanen, executive vice president for weather and environment at Vaisala, said, “While the World Meteorological Organization indicates that community safety and well-being depend on global, 24/7 weather observations, they also highlight that there are large geographical gaps in availability, and many observations are either not made at all or are not adequately shared. For efficiently operating even large surface observation networks covering vast geographical areas, our Automatic Weather Station AWS810 is yet another reason customers around the world continue to turn to Vaisala as the trusted partner to bring us all a step closer to safer, more secure communities.”

Vaisala’s AWS810 features include the ability to integrate several analog and digital sensors with a multitude of configuration and connectivity options, robust design that has been tested against IEC safety and environmental standards, high-level data security mechanisms built into the hardware and software to protect against security threats and unauthorized access, and ease of remote maintenance to enable efficient management of large networks.

For users, the AWS810 enables real-time synoptic observation and monitoring of weather-critical events as well as continuous, traceable climatological data for a variety of agency, government and research purposes.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.