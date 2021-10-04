Vaisala launches AWS810 automatic weather station

Weather and environmental measurement specialist Vaisala has announced the launch of its new AWS810 automatic weather station.

Jarkko Sairanen, executive vice president for weather and environment at Vaisala, said, “While the World Meteorological Organization indicates that community safety and well-being depend on global, 24/7 weather observations, they also highlight that there are large geographical gaps in availability, and many observations are either not made at all or are not adequately shared. For efficiently operating even large surface observation networks covering vast geographical areas, our Automatic Weather Station AWS810 is yet another reason customers around the world continue to turn to Vaisala as the trusted partner to bring us all a step closer to safer, more secure communities.”

Vaisala’s AWS810 features include the ability to integrate several analog and digital sensors with a multitude of configuration and connectivity options, robust design that has been tested against IEC safety and environmental standards, high-level data security mechanisms built into the hardware and software to protect against security threats and unauthorized access, and ease of remote maintenance to enable efficient management of large networks.

For users, the AWS810 enables real-time synoptic observation and monitoring of weather-critical events as well as continuous, traceable climatological data for a variety of agency, government and research purposes.