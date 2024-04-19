In this Issue – April 2024

The April 2024 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

SPACE WEATHER : Space weather could cause chaos on Earth unless further developments in forecasting are made, with geomagnetic storms at risk of disrupting radio signals and navigation systems and even causing blackouts. Meteorological Technology International speaks to experts in the space weather sector to find out what is being done to ensure we are well prepared for such events

SUSTAINABLE OBSERVING SYSTEMS : The WMO shares its work to date on the development of more environmentally sustainable observing systems and methods for the global meteorological and hydrological sectors

IMPACT-BASED FORECASTING : Meteorological Technology International explores the continued development of impact-based forecasting, which provides the information needed to act before disasters to minimize the human and economic costs of weather and climate hazards

SPACE RADIATION : Meteorological Technology International examines NASA’s work to improve the prediction of space radiation, which is one of the greatest threats to an astronaut’s health and can cause critical damage to space-based instrumentation

CASE STUDY: TAHMO : This year the Trans-African Hydro-Meteorological Observatory celebrates a decade in operation. Co-founder Nick van de Giesen explains how the project has progressed and reveals what he hopes the next 10 years will bring