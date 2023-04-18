In this Issue – April 2023

The April 2023 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY: Satellite sounders and imagers : Next-gen satellite sounders and imagers promise to revolutionize the industry’s forecasting and detection capabilities. MTI delves into the technology’s development

Agriculture : How are farmers and agronomists adapting to the impact of climate change to ensure future food security?

FAAM Air Lab : New funding will keep the UK’s airborne laboratory at the forefront of atmospheric observations until 2040. MTI explores the tech behind the missions

ESCAPE project : A year-long field experiment will shed new light on the properties of marine stratocumuli and their role in shading and cooling Earth

INTERVIEW: Meteorological Service Singapore : A partnership between the national met agencies of Singapore and Australia will transform nowcasting capabilities in the Maritime Continent

Weather drones : Will WMO’s unmanned aerial systems demonstration lead to an operational monitoring breakthrough?