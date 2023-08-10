In this Issue – September 2023

The September 2023 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

Machine learning : How AI and machine learning are enabling forecasters to make predictions in seconds

ACTRIS : Now established as a European Research Infrastructure Consortium, ACTRIS is setting new standards in the measurement of aerosols, clouds and trace gases

APAR : NCAR’s next-generation airborne radar technology promises to take high-impact weather forecasts to new heights

Oceans : New international regulations are great for ocean biodiversity, but what do they mean for automated ocean monitoring?

Aviation : With a steady increase in extreme weather events and associated costs, sourcing weather intelligence for commercial aviation is more critical than ever

Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023 : Your exclusive guide to the world’s leading met exhibition, showcasing the latest weather prediction, forecasting, hydromet, metocean and environmental monitoring technologies and services