In this Issue – January 2024

The January 2024 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

WMO interview: Prof. Celeste Saulo : The WMO’s first female secretary-general, Prof. Celeste Saulo, makes a call for action to the entire meteorological sector to address the unequal impact of extreme weather worldwide

Gender equality : Meteorological Technology International speaks to six high-profile women in the industry inspiring the next-generation of female leaders

Early wildfire detection : There is no single silver-bullet solution for the early detection of wildfires, according to leading meteorological experts. A toolbox of technologies including drones, ground-based sensors, satellites and AI models needs to be used to predict and monitor fires to save lives and protect infrastructure

Mountain hydrology : More research and tools are needed to help predict the effect of climate change on data-sparse mountain cryosphere regions globally, with experts predicting that rising temperatures and shifts in precipitation could have a severe impact on water availability

Hyperlocal air quality monitoring : How NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution mission is set to provide hyperlocal air pollutant monitoring at never-seen-before spatial resolutions

Microplastics : Groundbreaking research out of Japan has revealed that microplastics are present in clouds and may be affecting how they form