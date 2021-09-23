Biral appoints Henry Olver as new lead engineer

Meteorological instrument manufacturer Biral has appointed Henry Olver as the new lead engineer.

In this role, Olver will oversee the engineering team, as well as the equipment, technology and infrastructure that make up the company’s operating system. The role has a particular emphasis on the company’s electrodynamic balance research, for use with a wide range of bacterial and viral pathogens such as Covid-19.

Olver has a background in research and development (R&D), an area in which he has over 20 years of mechanical engineering and industrial R&D experience, and strong theoretical experience in physics. During his career, Olver also held the position of advanced research engineer at Dyson, where he was responsible for the research and development of key household appliance technologies.

Olver commented, “I am looking forward to being involved in the research the company is doing on both aerosol as well as meteorological instrumentation. It is very exciting and has the potential to achieve great results.”

Nathan Neal, sales and marketing director at Biral, said, “We are delighted to welcome Henry to Biral. He is experienced in the industry and a welcome addition to the business. We look forward to seeing him continue Biral’s development program and seeing where the research takes us.”