Meteomatics to be weather data provider for NASA Space Apps hackathon

Weather intelligence and technology company Meteomatics has announced the continuation of its partnership with NASA Space Apps for the fourth consecutive year. The company will be the weather data provider for the 2023 NASA International Space Apps Challenge, October 7-8, 2023.

Started in 2012, the NASA Space Apps Challenge is the largest annual and global hackathon. During the two-day event, thousands of coders, scientists, designers, storytellers, builders and technologists set out to solve science-related challenges written by NASA experts. Participants from around the world are granted exclusive access to open data from NASA partners, including Meteomatics, to address issues on Earth and in space.

Meteomatics delivers precision weather intelligence and analytics, derived from data collected from its proprietary Meteodrones, sensors and other gathering points, for any coordinate in the world at any time scale. NASA Space Apps Challenge participants will have direct access to Meteomatics’ weather and climate platform, which enables users to easily access, analyze and visualize real-time and historical weather data to make informed decisions.

Joining Meteomatics as NASA Space Apps Challenge partners and data collaborators are over 10 space agency partners including NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). Together, the tools and resources provided by these organizations will help hackathon participants analyze and understand the interplay between weather and Earth systems.

“At this year’s NASA International Space Apps Challenge, participants set out to solve today’s challenges across Earth and space, so being able to accurately understand and predict weather in real time will be a major part of the solution,” said Paul Walsh, North America CEO of Meteomatics. “We’re looking forward to the creativity and problem-solving that Meteomatics’ weather data will power at this year’s event.”

Last year more than 31,500 registrants from 162 countries and territories participated in the NASA Space Apps Challenge. The 2022 winners created AI and machine learning applications, data models, 3D globes, interactive games and more to solve problems currently faced on Earth and in space.

Read more Meteomatics news here