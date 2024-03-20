Nvidia’s AI weather prediction technology to use Spire Global’s data

Spire Global’s radio occultation (RO) data and proprietary data assimilation (DA) capabilities are to be integrated with AI company Nvidia Earth-2 Cloud APIs to leverage AI to accelerate climate and weather predictions.

AI weather prediction

The Nvidia Earth-2 platform includes the physical simulation of numerical models like ICON and IFS; neural network models such as FourCastNet, GraphCast and Deep Learning Weather Prediction through the Nvidia Modulus framework; and data federation and visualization with Nvidia Omniverse technologies. Earth-2 aims to provide a path to simulate and visualize the global atmosphere at unprecedented speed and scale.

Spire’s multipurpose constellation of satellites, using RO technology, offers global coverage of precise vertical profiles of temperature, pressure and humidity across the globe – including under-observed areas and remote regions. By combining this data set and Spire’s proprietary DA analyses with Nvidia’s advanced AI platforms and APIs, this collaboration aims to usher in a new era of accuracy in weather forecasting.

“As our world grapples with dynamic shifts in climate, anticipating and mitigating the impact of extreme weather events poses escalating challenges for companies, individuals and communities,” said Michael Eilts, general manager of weather and climate at Spire. “Aligning Spire’s proprietary data and unmatched global weather coverage with Nvidia’s cutting-edge technology and expertise positions us to markedly elevate the accuracy of weather prediction. This collaboration will help ensure our customers are not just informed but empowered to proactively address the evolving climate landscape.”

Weather forecasting accuracy

Through this collaboration, Spire plans to deliver differentiated forecast products that are computationally infeasible using traditional NWP models. This includes rapidly updating global forecasts extending into the subseasonal timeframe, large ensemble systems capturing the entire range of possible weather outcomes, and generative AI downscaling models resolving fine forecast details over local areas. These capabilities are intended to enhance Spire’s core products, such as the DeepVision weather risk mitigation platform, maritime route optimization and renewable energy power forecasts. The company expects to provide its customers in various sectors, including energy, commodity hedging and trading, maritime, aviation, supply chain, insurance, transportation, defense and more, with lower latency, extended lead times and heightened forecast accuracy.

