Royal Meteorological Society to host webinar on data set publishing

The Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) in partnership with The Geological Society of London (GSL) is hosting a special webinar on November 17, to provide an all-round understanding of the benefits and options available in publishing data set information.

The event, titled ‘How and why you should publish your Geoscience Dataset’, hopes to provide inspiration and guidance to those who work with data sets. The event will be chaired by Kathryn Royce, chief digital officer at British Geological Survey, and the format will consist of three presentations from experts in atmospheric and environmental science data, followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion with the speakers.

The speakers will be Douglas Schuster (manager for the Data Engineering and Curation Section – National Center For Atmospheric Research), Garry Baker (head of National Geoscience Data Centre – British Geological Survey) and Luca Brocca (director of research – National Research Council, Research Institute for Geo-Hydrological Protection).

According to RMetS, Schuster will look at what is needed in order to build upon and further the knowledge that has been characterized within data products and software tools. Meanwhile, Baker will examine the options available to authors for sharing a data set, with discussion around various data repositories. The last session will be presented by Brocca who, having authored and co-authored over 140 journal papers, will cover the basics of writing a data paper for submission to a data journal, and the benefits of doing so.

The webinar is free of charge and will be held from 3:00pm to 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, using Demio.