Met Office contracts CGI to digitalize operational tools and systems

IT and business consultancy CGI has been awarded an eight-year contract by the UK’s Met Office to digitalize its tools, enabling more efficient and effective working practices and quicker development of new products.

Using agile delivery methodology, CGI will work with the Met Office to rationalize its current operational meteorological tools and systems, move them to the cloud and build in workflow management and automation so meteorologists can spend more time on forecasting and product development.

Simon Brown, director of services at the Met Office, said, “We are delighted to be able to work with CGI. The team’s expertise and capabilities shone through in their proposal, aligning with the Met Office’s vision for delivering exceptional services for our customers and allowing them to stay safe and thrive. We’re looking forward to developing this partnership over the next eight years.”

Shaun Stretton, senior vice president of consulting services for space control and information solutions at CGI in the UK, said, “Getting accurate weather products into the hands of users is increasingly important, so we are proud to be supporting the Met Office in improving its processes and making systems more efficient for its highly skilled meteorologists. We will bring a wealth of experience in agile transformation projects as well as deep understanding of weather forecasting to support this important step change for the Met Office as it invests in developing its core capabilities.”

CGI has a track record of delivering complex, mission-critical space software systems for clients across Europe, Australia, Asia and North America, from supporting satellite navigation, communications and operations, to space-enabled applications including weather forecasting.