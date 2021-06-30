Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»NOAA selects University of Oklahoma as host of new institute for severe weather research
Extreme Weather

NOAA selects University of Oklahoma as host of new institute for severe weather research

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has selected the University of Oklahoma to host NOAA’s Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations (CISHIWRO).

The mission of this cooperative institute is to promote collaborative research with NOAA to improve the understanding of severe and high-impact weather and to help produce better forecasts and warnings that save lives and property.

Craig McLean, assistant NOAA administrator for Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, said, “This institute will help NOAA achieve our mission to better understand and predict weather in order to save lives and protect property.”

The selection comes with an award of up to US$208m over the course of five years, with the potential for renewal for another five years based on successful performance.

The new cooperative institute will continue to address some of the major research themes that have been the focus of NOAA’s previous cooperative institute hosted by the University of Oklahoma, the Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies (CIMMS), as well as expand to include new research areas and collaborating institutions.

The five research themes include: weather radar and observations research and development; mesoscale and stormscale modeling research and development; forecast applications improvements research and development; subseasonal- to-seasonal (S2S) prediction for extreme weather events; and social and socioeconomic impacts of high-impact weather systems.

CISHIWRO, led by the University of Oklahoma, will comprised a consortium of graduate degree-granting institutions. These institutions include Howard University, The Pennsylvania State University, Texas Tech University, and University at Albany.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Helen has worked for UKi Media & Events for more than a decade. She joined the company as assistant editor on Passenger Terminal World and has since progressed to become editor of five publications, covering everything from aviation, logistics and automotive to meteorology. She has a love for travel and property and has redeveloped three houses in three years. When she’s not editing magazines, she’s running around after her two boys and their partner in crime, Pete the pug.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.