HMEI and WMO to host awareness event on governance reform

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Association of Hydro-Meteorological Equipment Industry (HMEI) will host an awareness event on March 10 at 3:00-4:30pm (UTC) to help familiarize industry stakeholders with major WMO reform developments and to discuss ways to improve collaboration between industry and the WMO in general.

The event, which will be held virtually via Zoom, will be moderated by Dimitar Ivanov, director of public-private engagement (PPE) at the WMO. The aim is to learn more about the WMO’s PPE Office and to foster improved cooperation between the WMO and the private sector. It will also give participants the opportunity to discuss how HMEI members can contribute to the future technical activities and policies of the WMO.

HMEI is encouraging its members to take part in the meeting, which will provide insight into the WMO’s new technical commissions – Infrastructure (INFCOM) and Services (SERCOM) – their sub-structures, working procedures and plans and priorities. The event will also discuss the WMO’s policy and actions to better engage the private sector and the new structure at the WMO Secretariat. For industry stakeholders the meeting will facilitate and stimulate contacts and participation in various activities and initiatives.

Presidents and vice-presidents of the two new WMO commissions will be in attendance, along with the WMO Secretariat, chairs of standing committees and study groups, and other companies.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about the dramatic restructuring that has taken place at the WMO over the past couple of years,” said Jim Anderson, chairman, HMEI. “There are more ways than ever for the private sector to engage with the WMO and the broader enterprise. Our thought leadership and hard work are more important than ever. I encourage you to attend.”

For more information on the event and to register to attend, click here.

To read more about governance reform at the WMO, and the two new commissions and Research Board, which replace eight technical commission, click here.

Twitter: @hmei_org

LinkedIn group: HMEI – The Association of the Hydro-Meteorological Industry