EWR introduces a low-profile, solid-state weather radar system

* Sponsored content

EWR has introduced a low-profile, solid-state weather radar system, named the E800LP Series.

Ultra-compact, fully integrated, rugged design

The E800LP is a rugged, low-profile, solid-state weather radar system specifically designed for mobile and stationary applications that require a narrow beam width and compact size. The E800LP is available in both X and C band frequencies.

EWR understands what it takes to build radar systems that withstand the rigors of mobile and fixed deployment for continuous operation in the world’s harshest environments.

The solid advantage

Many other radars use tube transmitters that require frequent maintenance, high voltage and are prone to failure in difficult environments such as those found in mobile applications. EWR uses long-life solid-state GaN transmitters, which are virtually maintenance-free and consume far less power. EWR Solid State transmitters are frequency adjustable and can be tuned by the user to avoid interference.

The latest E800LP transmitter uses a proprietary multi-amplifier design that incorporates multiple “next-generation” high-power amplifiers to provide an extra measure of redundancy in this critical subsystem. This, combined with EWR’s Hybrid Pulse Technology, which virtually eliminates the blind range associated with other solid-state radars, results in a system that outperforms all other solid-state radars on the market today.

The WeatherScout Workstation provides all of the user interface and control functionality of the radar. The E800LP includes the most complete suite of meteorological products available.

Ultra-compact, rugged design makes the E800LP the ideal solution for complex mobile applications that require narrow beam widths.

Key advantages

Ultra-compact, fully integrated, rugged design enables the E800LP to meet challenging mobile requirements

Simultaneous dual polarization standard

Multiple high-resolution beam width options

Next-generation EWR field proven solid-state GaN transmitters

Proprietary multi-amplifier design

Wideband user-adjustable transmit frequency

Industry-leading signal processing

Hybrid pulse technology eliminates the radar blind range associated with other solid-state radars

Ultra-low power consumption and operating costs

The most complete suite of meteorological products available

Perfect for complex mobile applications

Virtually maintenance-free, long life design utilizing factory-sealed gearboxes and bearings

24/7 365 day help desk support

To learn more, visit EWR at Meteorological Technology World Expo in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 3, 4 & 5, 2023, at booth 2000.