Provisional program now available! TECO-2022 at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022

The provisional program for this year’s Technical Conference on Meteorological and Environmental Instruments and Methods of Observation (TECO-2022) has been unveiled by the International Program Committee (IPC), chaired by Bruce Hartley, chair of the Standing Committee on Measurements, Instrumentation and Traceability of the WMO Infrastructure Commission.

Running from October 10-13 at Porte de Versailles, Paris, France, TECO-2022 will once again be held in conjunction with Meteorological Technology World Expo, which is running in Hall 7.1 at Porte de Versailles from October 11-13, 2022.

The theme for TECO-2022 presentations and posters is: ‘Sustainable fit-for-purpose measurements – a foundation of the WMO Earth System approach’.

Each 15-minute presentation will be based one one of six topics: innovative measurements, techniques and integration (Day 1); intercomparisons and characterization of instruments and methods (Day 2); traceability of measurements to recognized standards (Day 2); measurement quality assurance and quality control (Day 3); capacity development toward quality measurements and sustainability (Day 3); and advancing measurements in support of WIGOS vision 2040 (Day 4).

Some presentation highlights from this year’s event include:

Recent improvements of wind Doppler lidars for building observing networks, by Dr Ludovic Thobois, et al (2:00pm, Day 1)

Performance analysis of marine automatic weather station in Anak Krakatau Volcano to monitor environmental condition and volcanic landslide tsunami, by Sugiarto Sugiarto et al (11:00am, Day 2)

Experimental evaluation of the effect of presence of obstacles in the vicinity of sites hosting near-surface meteorological measurement. The case of the road, by Dr Graziano Coppa et al (3:15pm, Day 2)

Measurements uncertainty in meteorology and climatology: joint efforts to improve knowledge, by Dr Andrea Merlone et al (9:00am, Day 3)

Organization experience with personnel competencies related to installing, operating, calibration and maintenance of equipment: Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (ZMSD), by Webster Magwaro (11:30am, Day 3)

Assessing the role and potential benefits of weather-sensing uncrewed aircraft systems through the WMO UAS Demonstration Campaign, by Dr James Pinto et al (11:45am, Day 4)

Due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event will include the presentation of the Professor Dr Vilho Väisälä Awards for both 2021 and 2022.

Meteorological Technology World Expo and TECO-2022 are the must-attend events for all those involved with instruments and methods of observation from national meteorological and hydrological services (NMHS), environmental agencies, other national and international organizations dealing with measurements, research institutes and academia, the private sector (especially instrument manufacturers and measurement providers) and other interested individuals.

TECO-2022 aims to strengthen the WMO Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS) measurement community by enhancing knowledge of environmental measurement techniques, methodologies and related quality procedures, including implementation of the Global Basic Observing Network; sharing information on the latest developments in instrumentation and measurement techniques; and fostering collaboration among WIGOS stakeholders, including manufacturers, research institutions and academia.

All information concerning TECO-2022, including access to the full provisional program, is available on the WMO website, by clicking here.