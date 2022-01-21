Powerful dual-polarization radars to improve extreme weather warnings in Kazakhstan

Weather intelligence provider Baron has installed two dual-polarization weather radars and four Baron Lynx Advanced Forecaster Workstations as part of Kazakhstan’s weather modernization program.

The country’s National Hydrometeorological Service will use the data from the radars to detect weather threats, such as blizzards and floods, with greater precision, resulting in more timely and accurate warnings.

According to Baron, the company’s 1,000,000W klystron C-band dual-polarization radars are among the most powerful on the market, providing the longest signal range available. The Lynx Advanced Forecaster Workstations facilitate the visualization and analysis of the radar data. Baron positioned a workstation near each radar site with two more located at the National Hydrometeorological Service headquarters.

The Baron radars feature CLEAN-AP clutter suppression technology, available through a partnership with the University of Oklahoma, that delivers a more precise display of weather targets. Baron’s Multi-radial Calibration technology also calibrates the radars with every sweep.

Baron’s team of installers and trainers provided in-depth training on the operation and use of the radars and Lynx systems.