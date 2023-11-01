Vaisala reshapes its weather and environment business in Finland

Vaisala is planning to reshape its operations and organization in the Finland weather and environment business area, which could lead to 40 positions being lost.

The planned changes support the execution of the weather and environment business area’s strategy. The aim is to continue efforts to improve the profitability of businesses operating in more mature, system-led markets, such as meteorology, aviation and winter road maintenance. Other aims are to increase investments in growth areas such as renewable energy and energy transition in general, and accelerate the growth of the data subscription business.

Consequently, Vaisala began change negotiations in parts of the weather and environment business area in Finland. According to the initial estimate, the change negotiations could lead to the loss of a maximum of 40 positions. The negotiations cover 291 employees in Finland. In total, Vaisala employs over 2,200 employees, of which over 1,400 are in Finland. The negotiations are expected to be finalized by mid-December 2023 and do not cover any other countries or Vaisala entities.

Jarkko Sairanen, executive vice president of weather and environment at Vaisala, said, “Starting these change negotiations has been a difficult but necessary decision to ensure that we can drive forward our strategic priorities in weather and environment. We will do everything we can to find suitable alternatives for those who are impacted by this change and support our talented people throughout the process.”

