Kisters to launch non-contact, plug-and-play water radar sensors

Kisters has announced it is to launch in a public webinar a range of non-contact, plug-and-play, compact water radar sensors, named the HyQuant series.

The HyQuant range will be assembled at Kisters’ manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. The range of contactless sensors has been designed to meet customer expectations in a variety of applications, deployments and weather conditions.

With versatility in mind, these sensors have been tailored to be used in narrow and wide bodies of water and in rural and urban deployments to support various sectors, including cities, government agencies, utilities, hydropower plants, universities, farms and more. The HyQuant series facilitates monitoring, management, engineering, forecasting, logistics, resource availability and research related to water resources.

As well as competing with the industry by offering users access to premium water radar sensors at a competitive price, HyQuant will also be: rigorously field tested for stability and high performance; have user-customizable filters for sensor adaptation to local monitoring conditions; have built-in Modbus, SDI-12 & secure wi-fi for seamless connectivity; have power efficiency at 15mA (typical at 12V); have an IP68 rating; and feature an intuitive interface with integrated wizard.

Edgar Wetzel, global head of R&D at Kisters HydroMet, stated, “With HyQuant, our goal was not just to build a water level radar, but to create a perfect match for field practitioners, the professional hydrographer and automated early warning systems.”

Stephan Gramlich, production director at Kisters, added, “This launch marks the beginning of an exciting era with more cutting-edge hardware products to come.”

