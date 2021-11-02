Vaisala launches Cirrus Sounding System for upper air observations

Weather and environmental measurement specialist Vaisala has announced the launch of its new Cirrus Sounding System MW51 to advance meteorological upper air observations.

According to Vaisala, the system delivers industry-first capabilities, including readiness to conduct simultaneous upper air observations, providing visibility into rapidly changing weather conditions and thereby helping to enhance forecasting accuracy. Additional advancements of the new system include:

Optimized performance and reliability: Proprietary radio technology enables superior operational performance and dependability over a long lifecycle.

Greater portability: New compact design is purpose built for operating in versatile environments while an IP54 rating provides protection against dust and water.

Enhanced usability: Intuitive and easy to use with access to real-time sounding status information and comprehensive diagnostics.

Robust data security: Provides protection against data threats and unauthorized access.

Aki Lilja, soundings director, weather and environment, Vaisala, said, “Inventing unsurpassed weather and environmental solutions has reflected the spirit of Vaisala for 85 years, and atmospheric sounding technology has always been at the heart of it. The WMO Global Observing System network releases more than 1,400 radiosondes every day, and the largest positive impact for global numerical weather predications is achieved with Vaisala upper air sounding products. MW51 demonstrates our continued commitment to providing exceptional weather prediction capabilities to meteorological agencies across the world.”