Petteri Taalas to return as head of Finnish Meteorological Institute

Petteri Taalas will return to the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) and resume his position as the director general at the beginning of 2024.

Petteri Taalas has been on a leave of absence from FMI during his two four-year terms as the Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) from 2016 to 2023.

Taalas commented, “The Finnish Meteorological Institute is an internationally high-level, multidisciplinary institution that provides services and research information for the Finnish society on a large scale. Finland is located in the Arctic region, where the impacts of climate change have been the most severe so far. This process will continue in the future. With the help of high-quality services, functioning of the society can be ensured even in challenging weather conditions.

“The Finnish Meteorological Institute is a sought-after partner in international and domestic research programs, where information is produced to support decision making both in the public and private sectors. I am happy to be able to return to lead the Finnish Meteorological Institute, where I can bring international experience and networks from my position as the secretary general of the WMO.”

