In this Issue – April 2022

The April 2022 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

Case study: METMONIC : For the first time, Croatia’s weather observation network has begun collecting and transmitting data from the Adriatic coast thanks to its groundbreaking modernization program.

Deep learning : Artificial intelligence is increasingly proving itself as a technology capable of improving the speed and accuracy of weather forecasting. MTI looks at some of the latest projects set to improve both short- and long-term weather prediction around the world.

Flash flooding : Following deadly flooding events in Europe, Asia and Australia, the WMO and ECMWF share how they are set to bolster their flash flooding prediction services to save lives and livelihoods.

Renewable energy : Renewable energy providers are increasingly turning to meteorological tech to help optimize wind and solar production. MTI explores some of the latest innovations being adopted.

WMO Unified Data Policy : The WMO Secretariat’s Lars Peter Riishøjgaard explains the reasons behind the organization’s Unified Data Policy and the benefits it will bring to the modern meteorological sector.

Expo preview : The first-ever Meteorological Technology World Expo North America takes place in Chicago this summer.

Hurricane monitoring : With extreme weather events on the rise, what can be done to better prepare the US against high-intensity hurricanes?