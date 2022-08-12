In this Issue – September 2022

The September 2022 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY: DIGITAL TWINS : A joint European initiative has set in motion the creation of the most advanced digital replica of Earth to date.

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES : Autonomous vehicles need to master challenging weather conditions if they are ever to succeed commercially. MTI meets the meteorological experts making this happen.

3D-PRINTED SENSORS : Low-cost sensing instruments ensure that even the remotest and poorest regions of the world are covered by life-saving early warning systems.

CLIMATE MODELING : Climate model projections based on paleoclimatic evidence suggest that our current rate of global warming could be at least 10 times faster than that of the last major rapid warming event.

SOLID-STATE RADAR : Solid-state technology is now widely considered the go-to option for Doppler radar, yet one eye lingers on the exciting possibilities phased-array systems might bring. MTI looks at some of the latest solid-state releases in the sector and what can be expected moving forward.

EXPO PREVIEW : See 140+ companies exhibiting the latest weather, hydromet, metocean and environmental forecasting technologies and services, or simply meet up with your established suppliers all in one location.