Latest Biral sensor selected for Croatian observation network upgrade

Meteorological instrumentation provider Biral has been contracted by the Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service to supply 34 of its VPF-750 visibility and present weather sensors in an upgrade to the national observation network.

Croatia’s METMONIC project will establish a modern system of automatic surface meteorological stations, meteorological-oceanographic buoys and remote measurement systems, including meteorological radars, throughout Croatia.

Biral partner CGS Labs will lead the installation of the 34 VPF-750s, which will form part of a network of more than 400 modern automatic meteorological systems. With these in place, meteorologists will be able to view changes to the weather and climate and see improved early warnings of hazardous conditions.

The VPF-750 is the most advanced product in Biral’s range and enables the reporting of freezing precipitation in addition to the weather codes typically available from a forward scatter sensor. The sensor is designed for use in aviation applications where extended weather information, including past weather, is required for inclusion in METAR reports. The sensor is also well suited to research applications and use in meteorological observation networks.

Nathan Neal, sales and marketing director at Biral, said, “This is a great project for Biral and we are very pleased to be working on it in partnership with our friends from CGS Labs to improve early warnings to severe weather and contributing to the development of human, technical and scientific capacities in order to help Croatia achieve sustainable development.

“The reliability and measuring accuracy of our sensors leads the way in often difficult applications, so we are happy to be involved and helping to modernize current components to make it easier to access archives and databases and accompanying infrastructure.”