Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»Wagtech installs 40 automatic weather stations across Southern Africa
Automated Weather Stations

Wagtech installs 40 automatic weather stations across Southern Africa

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

UK-based equipment manufacturer Wagtech Projects has completed the installation of 40 automatic weather stations (AWS) as part of the Southern African Regional Climate Information Services for Disaster Resilience Development (SARCIS-DR) project.

Working with the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the project scope included supply, installation, commissioning and training for the 40 stations situated in 10 different African countries and East African islands. This included Botswana, Malawi, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Tanzania, Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Each AWS transmits data to two different servers simultaneously. This enables each country to safely collect and analyze its own meteorological data while a central server at the SADC headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana, receives an additional set of complete data from all 10 countries for a more holistic study of the region.

The project will work toward SADC Disaster Risk Management programs which involve strategic initiatives to counter the effects of natural disasters and food insecurity.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.