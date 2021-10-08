Meteorological Technology International
WeatherSTEM stations to improve emergency weather reports for Lowndes County

Credit: Lowndes County

Lowndes County in Georgia, USA, has completed the installation of two new WeatherSTEM stations to provide improved access to real-time local weather data.

Located at Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center and Lowndes County Utilities at Grassy Pond, the new weather stations will provide more accurate, real-time data that forecasters at the National Weather Service (NWS) can use to monitor approaching storms and provide better forecasting.

Emergency management and first responders will also have access to more real-time data that will aid them in their responses to emergency situations which could be affected by, or caused by, the weather.

Each station is equipped with a live stream camera, enabling anyone to see current weather conditions at station locations in Lowndes County.

Meghan Barwick, public information officer, Lowndes County, said, “Citizens can also access the data for things like rainfall, wind, humidity, heat index and other factors that might influence their work and leisure activities. This additional information will allow those who have to be, or plan to be, outdoors to make better, more informed decisions and stay safer.”

