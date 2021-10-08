Green Climate Fund allocates more than US$20m to combat hydro-meteorological hazards in Timor-Leste

The UN-backed Green Climate Fund (GCF) has allocated US$21m in funding to enhance early warning systems (EWS) for hydro-meteorological hazards in Timor-Leste, Southeast Asia.

It was one of 13 new projects approved by the GCF board for mitigation and adaptation action, with a total of US$1.2bn in resources allocated for climate action – a record amount for a single board meeting. The new projects bring the total size of the GCF portfolio to US$10bn, representing US$37.2bn in assets, including co-financing.

José De Luna Martínez, GCF co-chair, from Mexico, said, “This has been a record year for GCF, with nearly US$3bn approved by the board for urgent climate action. As we head into the crucial COP 26 meeting, the GCF is fulfilling its role to deliver support for climate action in developing countries.”

Yannick Glemarec, GCF executive director, said, “GCF has accelerated the programming of climate finance in 2020-2021 to maintain climate ambition in the context of Covid-19. We are now allocating funds to new projects as soon as they are received, in response to increasing demand from developing countries. The secretariat is also moving those funds more rapidly and efficiently to implement climate action on the ground, and our report to the board reflects the increases in the speed of project review and in project implementation that have allowed us to disburse over US$2bn to date.”

The following projects were approved during the meeting: