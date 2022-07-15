Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»BoM updates weather app rainfall information to improve user comprehension
Climate Measurement

BoM updates weather app rainfall information to improve user comprehension

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has released an update to its BOM Weather app making rainfall forecasts easier to understand.

The daily rainfall forecast is one of the most viewed parts of BoM’s weather app, however, customer feedback has shown that this information is often misinterpreted.

Australians using the app will now see how much rainfall is expected each day in millimeters. When rainfall is likely, the app will show the amount of rainfall as a range, with ‘Rain today’ displayed. When rainfall is unlikely, the app will simply display ‘No rain’.

The rainfall range has also been broadened, with the first amount representing a 75% chance of rain, and the second representing a 25% chance.

These changes will equip all Australians, including farmers, event planners and tourism operators, with the rainfall information they need to make informed decisions.

Users will need to update the BOM Weather app through their relevant app store to see the update.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.