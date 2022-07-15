BoM updates weather app rainfall information to improve user comprehension

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has released an update to its BOM Weather app making rainfall forecasts easier to understand.

The daily rainfall forecast is one of the most viewed parts of BoM’s weather app, however, customer feedback has shown that this information is often misinterpreted.

Australians using the app will now see how much rainfall is expected each day in millimeters. When rainfall is likely, the app will show the amount of rainfall as a range, with ‘Rain today’ displayed. When rainfall is unlikely, the app will simply display ‘No rain’.

The rainfall range has also been broadened, with the first amount representing a 75% chance of rain, and the second representing a 25% chance.

These changes will equip all Australians, including farmers, event planners and tourism operators, with the rainfall information they need to make informed decisions.

Users will need to update the BOM Weather app through their relevant app store to see the update.