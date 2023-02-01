Climavision partners with MeteoWeather to target aviation in the Middle East

US weather tech company Climavision has partnered with UAE-based weather intelligence specialist MeteoWeather to boost sales and marketing activities targeting airports and aviation companies in the Middle East.

Climavision leverages high-resolution radar networks and satellites to fill existing meteorological coverage gaps. The new joint activities will focus specifically on providing access to Climavision’s Global Radio-Occultation and Observation (GRO) forecast model, optimized to output data on all 128 vertical levels (versus the reduced resolution output of other global models, which can be as few as 40 levels). The GRO model improves fuel performance, safety and efficiency for daily airline operations and is easily integrated into business aviation and airlines’ flight management system (FMS).

MeteoWeather will have access to Climavision’s global and regional predictive models, leveraging its third-party data sets and aviation-specific modeling capabilities.

Chris Goode, CEO, Climavision, said, “Climavision is mindful that sustainability and efforts to hit net-zero emissions are top priorities for the aviation industry. Cutting-edge weather tech solutions like our aviation-specific GRO Forecast Model will help the Middle Eastern aviation community to be significantly better positioned in this area. This will allow airlines and business aviation companies to use our joint solutions to achieve more accurate flight plans, optimize their fuel burn and reduce C02 emissions, and help promote sustainability.”

Mohammed Al Shaker, CEO of MeteoWeather, said, “The Middle East is now a major player in climate change initiatives and policies. Saudi Arabia has launched initiatives such as the Saudi and Middle East Green initiatives and we are excited to partner with Climavision to bring decarbonization and climate offerings to the aviation industry in the region. MeteoWeather is always developing and enhancing intelligent climate systems that enhance climate safety for enterprises, including airports and airlines, in their efforts to adapt to the climate.”