EWR Radar Systems to supply container-based solid-state weather radars in Southeast Asia

EWR Radar Systems has been awarded a contract to supply seven container-based E800 solid-state dual-polarization weather radar systems to a defense customer in Southeast Asia.

EWR’s container-based radar solutions enable rapid weather radar deployment in temporary and remote locations. The container features an integrated radar lifting tower (no crane or machinery necessary), with a sliding roof panel that allows the radar system to ‘nest’ inside the container when not in use. It also features a control room with built-in communications and workstations.

The E800 combines solid-state transmitters, pulse compression and hybrid pulse technology with a compact antenna-mounted RF design. The antenna-mounted RF design was first introduced by EWR in 2012 at Meteorological Technology World Expo. With EWR’s design, all RF components and electronics are mounted on the back of the antenna, eliminating long external waveguide runs and inefficient rotary joints. The design results in lower infrastructure costs, reduced maintenance, increased performance and easy installation.

With its high resolution, rugged design and field-proven reliability, the E800 is an ideal solution for remote and mobile applications.

EWR is the primary supplier of tactical weather radar to the United States Department of Defense and has a track record of producing and sustaining weather radar systems for multiple branches including the US Air Force and US Marine Corps.