DTN WeatherSentry adds RadarScope to global platform

Businesses that rely on weather data to make critical decisions can now call on another source of detailed radar data as DTN, an independent source of analysis and decision-support solutions, has added RadarScope to its DTN WeatherSentry global platform.

This addition moves advanced radar and display technology to DTN’s online weather solution customized for business users.

Adding RadarScope capabilities to WeatherSentry means users now have access to single site radar data instead of a composite image so detailed weather information is in the hands of the user in a matter of seconds. DTN says that RadarScope is the only weather app that displays the highest native resolution, available across platforms including iOS, Mac, Apple TV, Android, and Windows.

“Our focus at DTN is to deliver actionable insights to our customers,” said Michael Eilts, DTN senior vice president, weather. “Our RadarScope app is extremely popular as it delivers real-time radar imagery. Now, our business customers can access that technology within WeatherSentry, the solution for weather analytics and meteorological expertise.”

WeatherSentry combines advanced weather analytics and meteorological experience for agriculture, aviation, energy and renewable energy, public safety, sports and transportation industries. Users can customize their experience by setting alerts for a wide range of severe weather incidents.