Microsite goes live for Biral’s BTD-200 thunderstorm detection system

Meteorological equipment specialist Biral has launched a new microsite for its BTD-200 lightning warning system. The revamped design focuses entirely on the BTD-200 and is said to be responsive on desktop, mobile and tablet devices, and is intended to be easy to navigate.

The BTD-200 lightning warning system was released last year and is a modular system that is designed to operate out of the box, and be expandable as requirements grow or change. The essential system comprises a lightning detector that is placed outside – either on its tripod mount or permanently installed – while a PC located indoors runs the supplied Lightning Works software. The system includes a power supply and, optionally, the cabling to connect to the power and the host PC.

When visiting the microsite, all necessary information about the product can be found using the menu tabs, including case study examples, details about distributors and FAQs. A technical specs sheet for the BTD-200 is available under the product tab. The site has a news and events section and a support tab that directs customers to the right colleague for their query.

With BTD-200 as its newest and most advanced lightning warning system, Biral made the decision to create a bespoke microsite just for the product. The site gives full details of the robust detector, and also features a tab specifically on lightning facts to discuss common misconceptions.

Biral also develops bespoke products to meet specific customer requirements and has a successful history in collaboration with leading universities and is a dedicated member of the scientific community, belonging to the Royal Meteorological Society, HMEI, RenewableUK, National Winter Service Research Group (NWSRG) and The Aerosol Society.

The new microsite is now live to customers and available at www.lightningearlywarning.com