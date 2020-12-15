Free online presentations from Imperial College and RMETS

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of meteorology at Imperial College London this year, the college’s Atmospheric Physics Group will be partnering with the Royal Meteorological Society to hold a free, online event on Wednesday, December 16 at 14:00 GMT. The event will include talks from some of the notable figures involved in shaping the discipline throughout its rich and varied time at the College.

Topics covered will include a presentation by Prof. Sir Brian Hoskins looking at atmospheric dynamics over the past 50 years, a brief history of cloud physics by Dr Edward Gryspeerdt and an overview of the role of space in atmospheric physics by Dr Helen Brindley.

The meeting forms part of the Royal Meteorological Society Meetings program, which is open to all, from expert to enthusiast, and covers topical discussions on the latest advances in weather and climate. The events are free to attend and the Society notes that non-members are welcome.

Attendance to the event will require registration via the RMetS website.