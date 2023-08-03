MeteoSim to collaborate with Malawi Meteorological Services

MeteoSim, an international provider of meteorological and environmental services through its SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model, has won a prestigious competition sponsored by the World Bank as part of its Development Project P161392 – the Malawi Resilience and Disaster Risk Management Project.

The company has been selected to implement a numerical weather forecasting model for Malawi’s Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services and to train the country’s meteorological team.

The project will enable Malawi Meteorological Services to greatly improve its forecasting ability as it will contribute to the better management of weather events and resources throughout the country.

Malawi is one of the most disadvantaged countries in the world, with a population of 21 million and an economy that revolves entirely around agriculture. With this innovative system, the country will be better equipped to manage the impact of meteorological events on society with positive outcomes for agriculture, food security, water resources and the health and quality of life of the population.

“We are proud to have won this significant World Bank competition and to be able to collaborate with Malawi Meteorological Services,” said Oriol de Tera, MeteoSim’s CEO. “Our extensive experience and technical knowledge will enable us to provide Malawi with an advanced, high-quality solution. We are committed to contributing to the country’s development and to strengthening its resilience in the face of climatic challenges.”

MeteoSim is headquartered at the Barcelona Science Park, Spain, and is forecast to exceed a turnover of €2m (US$2.2m) in 2023.