Earth Networks and NiMet to develop storm detection capabilities across Nigeria

Weather intelligence provider Earth Networks has partnered with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to deploy a new nationwide early warning network with real-time lightning detection and severe storm nowcasting.

The program includes a five-year collaboration to build the Nigeria Total Lightning and Mesoscale AWS Network (NTLMAN) that will enable the partnership to jointly co-market new sources of weather and lightning data to public and private industries in Nigeria.

Precision weather stations and lightning sensors will be hosted at NiMet locations and maintained by NiMet staff. In addition to the network equipment, Earth Networks will also provide training and development regarding the use of weather data, including real-time and historical lightning data, weather observations, sensor forecasts, and live storm-tracking and alerting.

This new agreement with NiMet supports Earth Networks’ commitment to build sustainable public-private weather information services partnerships with countries around the globe. Now, government agencies and private enterprises in Nigeria will have access to a complete suite of visualization, forecasting, storm identification, alerting and tracking services developed by NiMet and Earth Networks.

Jim Anderson, vice president, global sales at Advanced Environmental Monitoring, Earth Networks’ parent company, said, “We’ve been working in more than 25 countries in Africa since 2013 to save lives and protect property with high-resolution weather and lightning data. We are excited to partner with NiMet to help accelerate the expansion of their high-impact weather forecasting capacity and bring new weather warning services to enterprise customers in Nigeria.”

With this collaboration, NiMet and organizations and companies in Nigeria will now have access to an advanced suite of weather alerting and tracking tools from Earth Networks, including the Total Lightning Detection Network; real-time weather visualization and alerting with Sferic Maps and Sferic Mobile; faster severe weather notifications with Dangerous Thunderstorm Alerts; pinpoint forecasts with ENcast; and PulseRad, a unique alternative to radar.