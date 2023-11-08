Finnish Meteorological Institute relaunches weather data download service

The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) has relaunched an online service to enable users to freely download weather observations from its archives.

The Download Observations service enables you to search for observation data at any time and free of charge and use it freely for your own purposes and its renewal makes it more versatile, easier to use and more accessible. Anyone using the online service can search for weather, radiation, marine and air quality observations in the Download Observations service. According to the FMI, the data is easy to download, for example, to your own spreadsheet program. No programming skills are required; the service uses the FMI’s open data.

With the renewed service, weather observations in the FMI’s open data dating back as far as 1844 can be found. Observations are offered only from those stations from which the observations concerned are available. In addition to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), the observations can also be downloaded in Finnish time. As well as instantaneous, daily and monthly observations, hourly observations are now also available.

Instantaneous weather and radiation observations can be grouped, which means that results such as maximum wind gusts or sums of radiation measurements can be obtained directly. The entire service has now also been made available in Swedish.

