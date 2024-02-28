Skyfora unveils sensor boom for unmanned aerial systems

Weather technology company Skyfora has launched the Skyfora StreamSense sensor boom for unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

The StreamSense, offering radiosonde-qualified temperature, pressure and humidity sensors, supports improved atmospheric data collection. Complementing core P, T and U sensor data, the StreamSense integrates more RGB/IR, UV-B, and O3/NO X sensors, providing additional environmental insights.

Skyfora’s StreamSense is compatible with existing sensor booms, simplifying integration into existing designs as well as complementary sensors. It can also integrate into UAS like drones, quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft and drifting balloons, as well as ground-based weather stations.

Designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern meteorological research and environmental monitoring, the StreamSense ensures accurate measurements of a wide range of atmospheric conditions, promising enhanced capabilities for researchers, meteorologists and industries relying on precise weather data.

“We are thrilled to introduce the StreamSense sensor boom, a versatile and powerful tool for precise environmental data collection using UAS” said Kim Kaisti, chief technology officer (CTO) at Skyfora. “The pressure, temperature and humidity sensors qualified for radiosonde use, combined with a suite of complementary sensors, position the StreamSense as a game-changer in atmospheric sensing technology.”

Jack Elston, CEO and co-founder of Black Swift Technologies, a prominent early user of Skyfora StreamSense, commented, “Black Swift Technologies is proud to be one of the early adopters of Skyfora’s groundbreaking StreamSense sensor boom. The integration of StreamSense into our existing systems is straightforward and the cost-efficient solution provides the Black Swift S0 UAS with enhanced capabilities that are boosted by Skyfora’s outstanding support. We are eager to witness the new benefits that Skyfora’s cutting-edge technology advancements will bring. Our collaboration with Skyfora has been highly positive, reflecting the commitment of both companies to pushing the boundaries of innovation in environmental sensing.”

