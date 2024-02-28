Met Office begins recruiting for chair of the board

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has launched a campaign to appoint the next chair of the Met Office board.

Rob Woodward will reach the end of his term as chair in the summer of 2024, after serving two full terms, having taken up the position in 2018. A significant achievement during his tenure has been the development and delivery of a new strategy for the Met Office. The vision has provided clarity, purpose and direction for the organization over the last six years. Woodward also played an instrumental part in the implementation of a new supercomputer which will be going live in 2024.

Andrew Griffith, minister of state for DSIT, said, “Rob has provided strong public service during his six years chairing the Met Office board. He came in at a time when the organization needed a new vision and clear steer and has helped to lead a high-performing board. His hard work and dedication helped steer the organization through challenging situations but also seize on opportunities and I offer my thanks to him”.

To find out more about the Met Office’s latest developments, click here.