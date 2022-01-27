Vaisala acquires US weather data provider AerisWeather

Environmental and weather measurement specialist Vaisala has acquired US-based Whether or Knot (AerisWeather), a subscription-based software company providing weather and environmental information.

The US$26m acquisition supports Vaisala’s strategy to drive growth in Data as a service and Software as a Service for its weather and environment business area.

Jarkko Sairanen, executive vice president, weather and environment, Vaisala, said, “The overall usage of accurate weather and environmental data continues to increase significantly, as extreme weather phenomena become more frequent and in practice all business sectors optimize further their operations based on weather and environmental insights. Vaisala is already the global leader in providing lightning data, that is essential to ensure safety in multiple different sectors. In addition, we are a leading provider of weather and road weather data for automotive industry and road authorities as well as a significant player in providing historical data and forecasts for renewable energy sector. Through AerisWeather we are expanding our offering and opening access to several new customer segments with our leading data offering.”

Samuli Hänninen, vice president, weather and environment, Vaisala, said, “We are very excited to have AerisWeather as part of Vaisala to accelerate our platform-based data business. By combining Vaisala’s existing measurement and forecasting technologies with AerisWeather’s industry-leading data services and developer tools, we will offer the best insights and forecasts for all important weather and environmental data parameters in an easy-to-use, developer-centric way.”

AerisWeather’s net sales in 2021 amounted to US$3.2m. Following this acquisition, 17 professionals, located in the USA, will transfer to Vaisala.