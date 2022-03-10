WMO adds member profiles section to online community platform

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has published an online catalog of 123 member profiles, hosted on its Community Platform.

Each profile provides key information on the national meteorological and hydrological services (NMHS) of WMO members, including existing capabilities, and priority gaps which may require attention, intervention or further investment. WMO members can use these profiles to assess the status of their NMHSs in comparison with other members. Furthermore, the profiles will inform partner entities interested in the work of NMHSs.

WMO’s Community Platform was launched in 2019 as an environment for collaboration and information sharing, with a more integrated view on activities taking place across the WMO community. It also serves as a tool to collect and digitalize information provided by members, which allows for the analysis and production of products such as the member profiles.

Information on the member profiles has been separated into six areas: summary; mandate, strategic plan, staff and budget; infrastructure; services; early warning services; and research and innovation.

Members also have the ability to submit new information to update their profiles as and when necessary, and visitors will be able to see when the latest updates were made.

Several updates to the member profile product are also underway including the integration of WMO project information and the addition of Country Assessments done by partners.

The information gathered during the six-month data collection campaign to create the product will also be used to monitor the implementation of the WMO Strategic Plan; develop a Performance Assessment Report for 2020-2021; conduct diagnostics of members’ capacity; and support the Policy Advisory Committee in its deliberations on the Strategic Plan 2024-2027.

To view the member profiles product, click here.