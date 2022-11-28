Volta Basin flood and drought management project to help shape future initiatives

A monitoring mission by the Adaptation Fund has selected a regional project tasked with strengthening flood and drought management and early warnings in the Volta Basin, Ghana, as an example to highlight best practice that will help benefit future projects.

Financed by the Adaptation Fund – an initiative that finances projects and programs that help vulnerable communities in developing countries adapt to climate change – and implemented by WMO, the Volta Basin project seeks to reduce the vulnerability and increase the adaptive capacity of communities to respond to the impacts of climate change in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali and Togo.

The ‘Integrating Flood and Drought Management and Early Warning for Climate Change Adaptation in the Volta Basin’ (VFDM) regional project is currently being analyzed by the Adaptation Fund Portfolio Monitoring Mission to gather experience and lessons learned about the effectiveness of transboundary implementation of integrated flood and drought management strategies.

The mission aims to enhance capacity and knowledge to improve the design and increase the effectiveness of future adaptation programs and inform Adaptation Fund decision making, enhance transparency and improve the fund’s overall effectiveness.

The Adaptation Fund delegation visited Cotonou, Benin, to consult with the national agencies and conduct a community visit to Tabota Village in Northern Benin where the project has successfully implemented community-based approaches to flood and drought management.

The Adaptation Fund and VFDM project partners WMO, the Volta Basin Authority and Global Water Partnership West Africa subsequently conducted a national consultation meeting in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, with various authorities including the national meteorological and hydrological services, water resources, civil protection, environment and climate change. A similar program of consultations with national agencies and community visits is planned in Ghana.