Early Warning Systems

Glasgow nurseries leverage smart water tanks and weather prediction technology to mitigate flood risk

Smart gray water system - credit: Glasgow City Council

Two new-build nursery schools in Glasgow, Scotland, are using predictive weather technology to reduce the risk of localized flooding ahead of a storm event.

Each nursery has been fitted with a smart grey water system linked to the city’s Smart Water Management Hub that instructs the tanks to pump out any previously collected rainwater to maximize underground storage capacity ahead of a storm. The Smart Water Management Hub was a key component of Glasgow’s Smart Canal project, completed in 2020.

The work to reduce the likelihood of flooding in the areas around Broomhill and Govanhill (Cuthbertson) nursery schools is part of a larger program that will see green technologies incorporated into four new early years establishments to help mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.

The inclusion of sustainable technology in the new-builds is being supported by grant funding of £329,313 (US$411,000) from the Scottish Government’s Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Program (LCITP).

All four new-builds are currently under construction through principal contractor City Building (Glasgow), with work to be completed later this year.

