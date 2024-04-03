ICPAC’s early warning system project receives funding from CRAF’d

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) has been awarded funding from the Complex Risk Analytics Fund (CRAF’d) to implement a project to mitigate climate-induced disasters in eastern Africa.

Hazard Modeling, Impact Estimation, Climate Storylines For Drought and Flood Disasters in Eastern Africa

The two-year project, named Hazard Modeling, Impact Estimation, Climate Storylines For Drought and Flood Disasters in Eastern Africa (E4DRR), aims to enhance early warning systems through impact-based forecasting using event-based climate storylines, hazard modeling and impact estimation. By offering new perspectives on past flood and drought disasters, the project seeks to improve risk forecasting for disaster risk management and reduction in the region, enhancing decision-making processes.

The initiative is also intended to transform the East Africa Hazard Watch Portal into a more effective decision-making tool for disaster risk reduction and provide crucial knowledge for the eight IGAD member states of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

Key partners

The project is one of five chosen by CRAF’d from 150 submissions for an open call for essential risk data sets. It is supported by international partners such as the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, the European Commission and the United Nations.

The project will be carried out with humanitarian consultancy Norwegian Capacity to International Operations (NORCAP) as an implementing partner. NORCAP, part of the Norwegian Refugee Council, has a long-term partnership with ICPAC to improve climate and weather services in the region.

