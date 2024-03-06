WMO holds third SERCOM-3 session to develop early warning systems and adaptation tools

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) has begun hosting the third session of the Commission for Weather, Climate, Hydrological, Marine, and Related Environmental Services and Applications (SERCOM-3) in Bali, Indonesia.

This event, held every two years, runs from March 4-9 and unites technical experts from around the world to foster collaboration on providing services to meet the needs of society. This includes early warning systems and adaptation tools to bolster resilience to weather, climate and water-related hazards.

Delegates will engage in a wide array of discussions on several thematic areas – including agriculture, aviation, climate services, disaster risk reduction, hydrology, integrated energy, health and urban services, marine meteorology and oceanography. These sessions are expected to provide opportunities for knowledge exchange, capacity building and strategic discussions aimed at strengthening early warning capabilities worldwide.

A series of side events will complement the main agenda, offering deep dives into key topics such as the Early Warnings for All initiative, aeronautical meteorology, marine services, flood forecasting and water resources assessment. These events will serve as platforms to share best practices, showcase approaches and forge partnerships to address common challenges.

The Gender Action Day on March 7 will serve as a forum for WMO members and partners to advance women’s leadership in disaster and climate risk reduction. The agenda is filled with interactive learning sessions, discussions and hands-on demonstrations aimed at enhancing gender-responsive multi-hazard early warning systems.

As the world grapples with escalating risks posed by a changing climate, the outcomes of SERCOM-3 are projected to serve as a roadmap for building a safer and more resilient future for all. Through sustained commitment and collaboration, the vision of Early Warnings for All can be realized, ensuring that no one is left behind in the face of adversity.

In related news, in February 2024, Celeste Saulo, secretary-general of the WMO, stated, “The climate crisis is not gender neutral”. To read the full story, click here.