Weather 20/20 partnership to boost Baron’s ultra-long-term prediction capabilities

Weather intelligence specialist Baron Weather has announced a partnership with global long-range forecast provider Weather 20/20 to deliver short-term identification and long-range planning for weather risks.

The partnership will support Baron’s business clients by adding ultra-long-range weather data and insights for decision makers within insurance, telecommunications and public safety, plus other industries. Furthermore, Weather 20/20 will offer a selection of Baron’s exclusive near-term weather detection products and forecasts to its customer base.

Bob Dreisewerd, Baron Weather CEO and president, said, “Weather 20/20 has a successful track record of providing long-range guidance with respect to the geographic region and timing of significant weather risks. Our business clients have a need for guidance beyond the typical 7-14 day forecast period and will find the forecast insights by Weather 20/20 very valuable in terms of long-range planning, risk mitigation and decision support.”

The Weather 20/20 patent-pending method, known as the Lezak Recurring Cycle (LRC), asserts that every year in autumn, a unique weather pattern sets up and begins to cycle. The key is to recognize the subtle differences. The LRC model then provides global forecast guidance out to one year.

Gary Lezak, founder and CEO of Weather 20/20, said, “Applying the forecast data from this global methodology, businesses are now saving millions by applying it to their analytical needs. Partnering with Baron Weather allows our joint effort to instantly become an end-to-end solution for any weather-sensitive business, to provide a market differentiator with weather prediction technology.”

Aligning key capabilities like the Weather 20/20 tropical predictions and Baron’s exclusive high-resolution tropical model delivers a powerful combination of long- and short-term planning and decision-support guidance for months to weeks in advance. In the autumn of 2021, Weather 20/20 accurately predicted the formation of a tropical storm between Fort Myers and Tampa in Florida. In September 2022, this tropical storm ultimately became Hurricane Ian. Baron’s near-term high-resolution tropical model provided guidance that predicted landfall within 45km and within six hours for each forecast update 80 hours before landfall.

The ability to identify significant weather events and trends as well as those geographic areas susceptible to large weather events means that the combined data from Baron and Weather 20/20 delivers long- and short-term benefits for risk mitigation and planning.

